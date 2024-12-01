Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAL. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,110.72. This trade represents a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $6,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,558,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,481,333. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,890 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,731. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

