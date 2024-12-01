Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.