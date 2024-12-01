American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 633.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAT opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

