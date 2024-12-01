Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.
Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
