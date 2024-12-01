Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,663,000 after buying an additional 680,976 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 338,653 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $271,388.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

