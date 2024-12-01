Analysts Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITT stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

