Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $630.42

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $630.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $617.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W downgraded argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in argenx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $616.55 on Thursday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $620.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -700.63 and a beta of 0.61.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

