Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $48.50

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

