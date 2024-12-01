Analysts Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 156,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. This represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

