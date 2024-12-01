Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$32.35

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE CAE opened at C$32.91 on Thursday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$22.28 and a 52-week high of C$33.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

