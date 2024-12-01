Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 32.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,448 shares of company stock valued at $180,742. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Couchbase by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

