Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$2.52

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECN

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.08. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 20,300 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total value of C$59,012.10. Insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.