Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price at $56.89

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $443,049.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,669. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $2,605,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

