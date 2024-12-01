Analysts Set Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) PT at $23.80

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LXEO stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,629.50. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,300. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXEO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.