Analysts Set Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Target Price at $23.80

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,629.50. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $113,300. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

