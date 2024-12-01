Analysts Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $19.31

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.4 %

PYCR opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.