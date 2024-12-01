Analysts Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target at $62.60

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRKS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 23.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 21.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $16,862,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $411,000.

PRKS opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The firm had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

