Analyzing ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) & Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR)

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ener-Core and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 0.00 ASP Isotopes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.92%. Given Ener-Core’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ener-Core is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

This table compares Ener-Core and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A ASP Isotopes -807.39% -123.83% -51.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ener-Core and ASP Isotopes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ener-Core N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASP Isotopes $3.38 million 117.11 -$16.29 million ($0.61) -9.10

Ener-Core has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASP Isotopes.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Ener-Core on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

