Analyzing Northann (NYSE:NCL) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Northann shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northann and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northann alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann -26.58% -456.34% -30.35% American Biltrite -0.69% -5.27% -1.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northann and American Biltrite”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $13.97 million 0.62 -$7.13 million ($0.20) -1.26 American Biltrite $185.53 million 0.02 -$2.64 million ($39.44) -2.22

Summary

American Biltrite has higher revenue and earnings than Northann. American Biltrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northann, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Biltrite beats Northann on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

(Get Free Report)

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About American Biltrite

(Get Free Report)

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers’ representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Northann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.