Analyzing Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -121.38% -72.78% -35.06% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rivian Automotive and EMAV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 12 10 0 2.39 EMAV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $15.73, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than EMAV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and EMAV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.82 -$5.43 billion ($5.60) -2.18 EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMAV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats EMAV on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

