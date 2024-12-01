Andrada Mining’s (ATM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price objective on the stock.
Andrada Mining Price Performance
Shares of ATM stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.59. Andrada Mining has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.74.
About Andrada Mining
