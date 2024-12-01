Andrada Mining’s (ATM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price objective on the stock.

Andrada Mining Price Performance

Shares of ATM stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.59. Andrada Mining has a one year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Andrada Mining alerts:

About Andrada Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.