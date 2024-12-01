Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

NYSE AM opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 121.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 600,208 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 432,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.