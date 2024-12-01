Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The company had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.