Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Aptiv by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

