ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest
Insider Transactions at ArcBest
Institutional Trading of ArcBest
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 34.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,774 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $5,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
Read More
