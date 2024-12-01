Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.90. Aris Mining shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 111,844 shares trading hands.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $645.47 million, a P/E ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMN. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

