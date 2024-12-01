Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $49,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $259.83 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.09 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.12 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

