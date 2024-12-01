Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -431.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average of $219.15. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $254.04.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.