Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 9.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.
