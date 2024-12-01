Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 9.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AWH stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.