ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.45.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$25.20 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$22.79 and a 12-month high of C$33.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.25. The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.2734628 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Insider Activity at MEG Energy

In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,713.85. Also, Director Michael Mcallister bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,986.86. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.