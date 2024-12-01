ATB Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.33.

TSE:CPX opened at C$62.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.75. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $317,981 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

