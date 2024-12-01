ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.2 days.

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3561 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. ATCO’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

