ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.35. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 938,873 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $802.33 million, a PE ratio of -65.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ATRenew by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

