Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. Avantor has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

