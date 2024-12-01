Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,694.0 days.

Azbil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Azbil has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

About Azbil

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

