Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,694.0 days.
Azbil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Azbil has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
About Azbil
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azbil
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Azbil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azbil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.