Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 152288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 375,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 335,915 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.