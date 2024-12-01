Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,041 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IYW stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.