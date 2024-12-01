Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 592,941 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,287,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NU were worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NU by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $12.53 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.