Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

