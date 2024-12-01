Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.86% of Ferroglobe worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.88. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

