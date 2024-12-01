Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 682,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,419,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

