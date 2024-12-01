Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,230,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

