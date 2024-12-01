Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Nuvei worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,850,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,138,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,748 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at about $24,956,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $23,158,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at about $22,910,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

