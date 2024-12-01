Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 968,835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.46 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

