Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Polaris were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,837,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $100.91.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

