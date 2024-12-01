Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,843,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 358,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

