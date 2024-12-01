Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 608.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Celanese by 155.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Celanese by 512.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 98,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Celanese Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CE opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.