Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

