Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Textron were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 57.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Textron by 579.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

