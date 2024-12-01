Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FOX by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.73 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $44.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

